Substratum Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,919.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Bitbns and Binance. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

