Swing Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Swing has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Swing has a market cap of $164,377.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002229 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,741,386 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

