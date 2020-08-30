Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 975,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.