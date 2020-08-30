TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $165.51. 3,272,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

