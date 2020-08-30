TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $2,891,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $6,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.55. 1,153,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

