TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,133.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 176,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 650.0% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $4,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.