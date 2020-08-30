TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 11,275 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. 21,281,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

