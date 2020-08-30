TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. 17,183,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,042. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

