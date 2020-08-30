TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 271 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The firm has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,527.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

