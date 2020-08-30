TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 642 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $10,168,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,016,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,526.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,386.86. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

