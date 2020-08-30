TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,986 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 284,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 57,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 274,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 33,400,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

