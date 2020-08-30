TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 18,428,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,610. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

