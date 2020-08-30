TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.37. 2,883,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

