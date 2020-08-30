TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,977 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 988.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.