Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,303 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

