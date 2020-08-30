Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Teradyne worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 299.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,448.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 245.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

