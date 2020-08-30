THETA Achieves Market Cap of $444.88 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $444.88 million and approximately $71.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.13 or 0.05836498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Coinbit, DDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

