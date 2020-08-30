TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,376 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.62% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 122.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 845,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 464,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.