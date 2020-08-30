Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $792,154.65 and approximately $23.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00076339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00299758 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039218 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

