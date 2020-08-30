Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $146.91 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

