TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Cap of $467,593.03

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 179.3% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $467,593.03 and approximately $4,764.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

