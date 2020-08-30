Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 80.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $82,731.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

