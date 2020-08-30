Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $1,512.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $74.80 or 0.00644619 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,603.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.02347141 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003782 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000540 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,645 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

