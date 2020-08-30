Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

