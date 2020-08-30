Velas (VLX) Market Cap Achieves $62.34 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Velas has a total market cap of $62.34 million and $1.93 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006518 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000301 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002279 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

