Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413,121 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $286,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,237 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,611,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,700,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 475,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

