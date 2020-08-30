Veros (VRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,680.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Veros has a market cap of $46,446.28 and $15,680.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veros has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.