VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VF by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

