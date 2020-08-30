VideoCoin (VID) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $288,961.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

