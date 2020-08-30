vSlice Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $42,968.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. During the last week, vSlice has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

