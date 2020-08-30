Waves Enterprise Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $99,437.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00148814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01651427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00186387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,827 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

