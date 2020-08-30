Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Wayfair worth $26,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $310.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.06.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $172,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,560 shares of company stock valued at $65,172,485 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

