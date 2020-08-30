Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) vs. BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Financial Survey

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

This table compares Westpac Banking and BBVA Banco Frances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 1.78 $4.77 billion $1.33 9.66 BBVA Banco Frances $1.70 billion 0.42 $331.77 million $2.56 1.37

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A BBVA Banco Frances 23.28% 29.84% 5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westpac Banking and BBVA Banco Frances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 2 1 3 0 2.17 BBVA Banco Frances 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Westpac Banking has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats Westpac Banking on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.