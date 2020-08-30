Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:WSM opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

