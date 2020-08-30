XIO (XIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $193,367.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, XIO has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004869 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $193,367.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000645 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001994 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001364 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008491 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,568,238 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official website is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

