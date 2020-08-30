Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $216,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,622 shares of company stock worth $19,120,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 197.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Yeti has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

