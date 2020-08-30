Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,069. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

