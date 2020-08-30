Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Navistar International posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,352. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

