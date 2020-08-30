Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,049 shares of company stock worth $10,045,338. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,859,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 161,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,165. The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

