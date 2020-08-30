Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.20. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

