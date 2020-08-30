ZB (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.