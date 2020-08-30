Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $6.60 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00056367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $73.18 million and $19.63 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,706.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.03654763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.02380425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00536215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00822299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00696321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00057137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,089,460 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

