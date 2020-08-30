ZOM 1-Day Volume Hits $2,524.00 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ZOM token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZOM has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZOM has a market cap of $534,491.03 and $2,524.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

About ZOM

ZOM’s total supply is 51,802,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,703,188 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com.

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.