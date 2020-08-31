0x Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, 0x has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $450.26 million and approximately $93.85 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,082,673 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Binance, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bittrex, CoinTiger, BitBay, Hotbit, AirSwap, Koinex, IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Gatecoin, BitMart, GOPAX, Poloniex, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, Huobi, OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex, FCoin, Iquant, DigiFinex, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, WazirX, Tokenomy, Livecoin, Liqui, Zebpay, C2CX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Mercatox and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.