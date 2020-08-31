126,980 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $174,467,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608,616 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $129,462.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,111.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.38. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.