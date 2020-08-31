139,448 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $220.84. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

