15,008 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 163,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.76 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

