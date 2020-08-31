16,443 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 419,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,768. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

