2,530,000 Shares in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,530,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,596,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.71% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Nielsen by 21.2% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 987,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 818,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.