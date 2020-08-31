2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. 2key.network has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1.02 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.03 or 0.05671641 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017323 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,438,297 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key.

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

